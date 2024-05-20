Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS O'Kane conducts a man overboard drill [Image 1 of 3]

    USS O'Kane conducts a man overboard drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jerome Johnson 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240526-N-N08E9-1019 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 26, 2024) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Jarrett Gibson, USS O’Kane search and rescue swimmer, prepares to assist in a recovery during a routine man overboard drill. O’Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Beverly Dempsey)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    VIRIN: 240526-N-NE089-1019
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS O’Kane (DDG 77)
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

