Electronics Technician 3rd Class David Morrow moves CO2 bottles aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), May 28, 2024. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica K. R. Higa)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 15:50
|Photo ID:
|8435178
|VIRIN:
|240528-N-OP825-1290
|Resolution:
|5882x3921
|Size:
|920.78 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Moves CO2 Bottles [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Erica Higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
