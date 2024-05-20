Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 15:51 Photo ID: 8435177 VIRIN: 240528-N-OP825-1284 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 991.51 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Makin Island Discharges CO2 Bottles [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Erica Higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.