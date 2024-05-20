Makin Island Reinstalls AFFF Hose

Sailors reinstall a hose on an aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) station aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), May 28, 2024. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica K. R. Higa)
