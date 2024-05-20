Sailors reinstall a hose on an aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) station aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), May 28, 2024. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica K. R. Higa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 15:54 Photo ID: 8435176 VIRIN: 240528-N-OP825-1056 Resolution: 6083x4055 Size: 965.3 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Reinstalls AFFF Hose [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Erica Higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.