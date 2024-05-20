Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Reinstalls AFFF Hose [Image 2 of 4]

    Makin Island Reinstalls AFFF Hose

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Higa 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Sailors reinstall a hose on an aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) station aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), May 28, 2024. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica K. R. Higa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 15:54
    Photo ID: 8435176
    VIRIN: 240528-N-OP825-1056
    Resolution: 6083x4055
    Size: 965.3 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Reinstalls AFFF Hose [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Erica Higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    GungHo
    USNavy
    MKI
    ForgedByTheSea

