    Makin Island Takes Inventory [Image 1 of 4]

    Makin Island Takes Inventory

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Higa 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Joel Lamendola, left, and Ensign Yunsung Lee, right, both assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), take inventory of their items on Naval Base San Diego, May 28, 2024. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica K. R. Higa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 15:57
    Photo ID: 8435175
    VIRIN: 240528-N-OP825-1009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 805.41 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Takes Inventory [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Erica Higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GungHo
    USNavy
    MKI
    ForgedByTheSea

