Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Joel Lamendola, left, and Ensign Yunsung Lee, right, both assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), take inventory of their items on Naval Base San Diego, May 28, 2024. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica K. R. Higa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 15:57 Photo ID: 8435175 VIRIN: 240528-N-OP825-1009 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 805.41 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Takes Inventory [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Erica Higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.