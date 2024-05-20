Port Dawgs honor fallen members with 11th annual Memorial Run

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cecelia Bak, 436th Aerial Port Squadron passenger service supervisor, gives opening remarks during the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 23, 2024. The 2.2-mile run is held each year in honor of fallen members from aerial ports across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

