    Port Dawgs honor fallen members with 11th annual Memorial Run [Image 3 of 8]

    Port Dawgs honor fallen members with 11th annual Memorial Run

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron participate in the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 23, 2024. The 2.2-mile run is held each year in honor of fallen members from aerial ports across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    This work, Port Dawgs honor fallen members with 11th annual Memorial Run [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    memorial
    Dover AFB
    Port Dawgs
    APS
    436th Airlift Wing

