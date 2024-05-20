U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Toni Slattery, 436th Aerial Port Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge resource flight, places a tie-down on a chain during the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 23, 2024. The cargo tie-down devices hang in honor of fallen aerial port members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 15:41
|Photo ID:
|8435165
|VIRIN:
|240523-F-PU288-1164
|Resolution:
|6048x3701
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Port Dawgs honor fallen members with 11th annual Memorial Run [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
