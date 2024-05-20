PMRF Conducts Non-Lethal Weapons Training

KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (May 02, 2024) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Grant Masaveg performs a mechanical restraint to simulate detaining a violent person during non-lethal weapons training on Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands. The course is a requirement for security forces and gives them the skills necessary to deter and defeat perpetrators through non-lethal means. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

