    PMRF Conducts Non-Lethal Weapons Training [Image 4 of 4]

    PMRF Conducts Non-Lethal Weapons Training

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (May 02, 2024) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Grant Masaveg performs a mechanical restraint to simulate detaining a violent person during non-lethal weapons training on Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands. The course is a requirement for security forces and gives them the skills necessary to deter and defeat perpetrators through non-lethal means. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 14:27
    VIRIN: 240502-N-HW207-2626
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US
    This work, PMRF Conducts Non-Lethal Weapons Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECURITY
    ANTITERRORISM
    NAVY
    PMRF

