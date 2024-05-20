KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (May 04, 2023) Chief Master-at-Arms Debra Dockins demonstrates proper blocking techniques with a training baton during non-lethal weapons training on Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands. The course is a requirement for security forces and gives them the skills necessary to deter and defeat perpetrators through non-lethal means. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 14:28
|Photo ID:
|8434959
|VIRIN:
|240502-N-HW207-2069
|Resolution:
|5144x3429
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PMRF Conducts Non-Lethal Weapons Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
