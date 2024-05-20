Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 60th Contracting Squadron poses for a group photo

    The 60th Contracting Squadron poses for a group photo

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Randall Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    The 60th Contracting Squadron poses for a group photo inside a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 15, 2024. The squadron is responsible for providing contracting support to all military units on Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randall Couch)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024
    Location: TRAVIS AIT FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Travis AFB
    Randall Couch

