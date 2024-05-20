Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House [Image 12 of 14]

    2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Taken on May 18, 2024, during the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy, Wis., the 204th Army Band of Fort Snelling, Minn., performs a song for open house visitors. The band played to thousands of people who visited the open house throughout the day at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area. The event was considered a great success by installation officials as nearly 4,000 people visited the installation to see numerous vehicle and equipment displays, interactive and information displays in tents, and much more. The day’s activities were centered on the Commemorative Area, which features the History Center; five World War II-era buildings filled with historical equipment and displays, the outdoor Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Jones, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    204th Army Band
    2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

