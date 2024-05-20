Taken on May 18, 2024, during the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy, Wis., the 204th Army Band of Fort Snelling, Minn., performs a song for open house visitors. The band played to thousands of people who visited the open house throughout the day at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area. The event was considered a great success by installation officials as nearly 4,000 people visited the installation to see numerous vehicle and equipment displays, interactive and information displays in tents, and much more. The day’s activities were centered on the Commemorative Area, which features the History Center; five World War II-era buildings filled with historical equipment and displays, the outdoor Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Jones, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 11:24 Photo ID: 8434364 VIRIN: 240518-A-OK556-7464 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.77 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House [Image 14 of 14], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.