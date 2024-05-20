Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florence 80th WWII Anniversary [Image 12 of 12]

    Florence 80th WWII Anniversary

    FLORENCE, ITALY

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, center, and his spouse, pose for a photo alongside Airmen assigned to the 31st FW at the 80th anniversary World War II Memorial ceremony in Florence, Italy, May 27, 2024. The ceremony honored the U.S. and allied service members who made the ultimate sacrifice during WWII and demonstrated the endurance of the bond between U.S. and European allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 09:17
    Photo ID: 8433986
    VIRIN: 240527-F-NR938-1270
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: FLORENCE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

