    Unified Command continues work to fully restore Baltimore’s federal channel [Image 1 of 7]

    Unified Command continues work to fully restore Baltimore’s federal channel

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    This new photo, courtesy of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, shows the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the shrinking amount of steel wreckage remaining in Baltimore’s Fort McHenry Federal Channel. Unified Command cleared a 400-foot-wide swath of the federal channel May 20, permitting all pre-collapse, deep-draft commercial vessels transit of the Port of Baltimore. Unified Command continues to clear wreckage from the bottom of the Patapsco River, projecting to fully restore the Fort McHenry Federal Channel to its original 700-foot width and 50-foot depth by June 8-10.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 08:21
    Photo ID: 8433873
    VIRIN: 240528-A-A1420-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unified Command continues work to fully restore Baltimore’s federal channel [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Coast Guard

    Emergency response

    Army Corps of Engineers

    Maryland

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    Army Corps of Engineers
    Coast Guard
    SUPSALV
    State of Maryland
    Baltimore District Army Corps of Engineers
    Key Bridge Response 2024

