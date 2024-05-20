This new photo, courtesy of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, shows the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the shrinking amount of steel wreckage remaining in Baltimore’s Fort McHenry Federal Channel. Unified Command cleared a 400-foot-wide swath of the federal channel May 20, permitting all pre-collapse, deep-draft commercial vessels transit of the Port of Baltimore. Unified Command continues to clear wreckage from the bottom of the Patapsco River, projecting to fully restore the Fort McHenry Federal Channel to its original 700-foot width and 50-foot depth by June 8-10.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 08:21 Photo ID: 8433873 VIRIN: 240528-A-A1420-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 6.95 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unified Command continues work to fully restore Baltimore’s federal channel [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.