Pathfinders host Commander's Key Support Symposium

Megan Phillips, 501st Combat Support Wing key support liaison, speaks at the second annual Commander’s Key Support Symposium at RAF Croughton, England, May 21, 2024. The event was a professional development seminar that provided key volunteers with a broader perspective of the 501st mission and the difficulties its members may face, allowing key supporters to be better informed while supporting the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

