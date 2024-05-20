Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinders host Commander's Key Support Symposium [Image 2 of 5]

    Pathfinders host Commander's Key Support Symposium

    RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Attendees of the second annual Commander’s Key Support Symposium compare notes at RAF Croughton, England, May 21, 2024. The event was a professional development seminar that provided key volunteers with a broader perspective of the 501st mission and the difficulties its members may face, allowing key supporters to be better informed while supporting the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 08:02
    VIRIN: 240521-F-BW249-1014
    Location: RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB
