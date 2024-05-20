Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall holds Police Week challenege [Image 7 of 7]

    RAF Mildenhall holds Police Week challenege

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Airman Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A group of defenders assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron perform fire team push ups during the Police Week Defender Challenge at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 21, 2024. Police Week recognizes the memory of police officers who lost their lives for the purpose of protecting others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

    This work, RAF Mildenhall holds Police Week challenege [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    RAF Mildenhall
    Security Forces
    Police Week
    100 SFS
    Police Week Challenge

