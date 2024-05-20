RAF Mildenhall celebrates police week

A memorial for 14 fallen defenders is on display during the vigil event for Police Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 22, 2024. National Police Week honors and recognizes the service and sacrifice of police officers across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

