    RAF Mildenhall celebrates police week [Image 4 of 7]

    RAF Mildenhall celebrates police week

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Members with the 100th Air Refueling Wing attend the Police Week opening ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 21, 2024. National Police Week honors and recognizes the service and sacrifice of police officers across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 06:48
    Photo ID: 8433823
    VIRIN: 240521-F-KM921-1033
    Resolution: 5302x3528
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates police week [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #RAFMildenhall #100thARW #100thFSF #PoliceWeek #ReaDyCulture
    #RAFMildenhall #100thARW #100thSFS #PoliceWeek #ReaDyCulture

