Defenders with the 100th Security Forces Squadron participate in the vigil event during Police Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 22, 2024. The 100th SFS Airmen took shifts carrying the guidon in remembrance of the defenders who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 06:48 Photo ID: 8433819 VIRIN: 240522-F-KM921-1066 Resolution: 4106x2933 Size: 1.2 MB Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates police week [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.