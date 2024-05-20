Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall celebrates police week [Image 2 of 7]

    RAF Mildenhall celebrates police week

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Defenders with the 100th Security Forces Squadron participate in the vigil event during Police Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 22, 2024. The 100th SFS Airmen took shifts carrying the guidon in remembrance of the defenders who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates police week [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall celebrates police week
