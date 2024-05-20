George Washington Conducts a Vertical Replenishment with Atlantico

Sailors standby during a vertical replenishment on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) with multipurpose helicopter carrier NAM Atlântico (A140) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 27, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Cla0ss Max Biesecker)

