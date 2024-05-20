Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Conducts a Vertical Replenishment with Atlantico

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Max Biesecker 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors standby during a vertical replenishment on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) with multipurpose helicopter carrier NAM Atlântico (A140) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 27, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Cla0ss Max Biesecker)

    This work, George Washington Conducts a Vertical Replenishment with Atlantico, by PO3 Max Biesecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    Brazilian Navy
    S-70B Seahawk
    USSGW
    Southern Seas 2024
    Atlantico

