Combined special operations execute air assault training in Tifnit

A combined group of special operations forces are seen executing a rapid extraction on a motorized vehicle during air assault training, Tifnit Training Camp, May 27, Tifinit, Morocco. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 Location: TIFNIT, MA