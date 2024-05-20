Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined special operations execute air assault training in Tifnit [Image 1 of 6]

    Combined special operations execute air assault training in Tifnit

    TIFNIT, MOROCCO

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    653rd Regional Support Group

    A Moroccan Royal Armed Forces CH-47 Chinook makes a sharp turn while preparing to drop off a combined group of special operations forces during air assault training, Tifnit Training Camp, May 27, Tifinit, Morocco. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

    This work, Combined special operations execute air assault training in Tifnit [Image 6 of 6], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

