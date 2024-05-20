Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 in Ghana [Image 3 of 4]

    NMCB 11 in Ghana

    NUTEKPOR-SOGAKOPE, GHANA

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Vincent Pay 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 3rd Class Cody Whisenant, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, guides the offloading of cement for the boat storage facility construction project onboard the Ghana Naval Training Command in Nutekpor-Sogakope, Ghana, May 8, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic Constructionman Vincent Pay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 03:48
    Location: NUTEKPOR-SOGAKOPE, GH
