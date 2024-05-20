U.S. Navy Builder 2nd Class Ledimir Nunez, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, levels out a freshly placed concrete pad for the boat storage facility construction project onboard the Ghana Naval Training Command in Nutekpor-Sogakope, Ghana, May 8, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic Constructionman Vincent Pay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 03:48 Photo ID: 8433728 VIRIN: 240508-N-PH765-1003 Resolution: 4608x3456 Size: 1.81 MB Location: NUTEKPOR-SOGAKOPE, GH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 11 in Ghana [Image 4 of 4], by SN Vincent Pay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.