U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, place a concrete slab for the boat storage facility construction project onboard the Ghana Naval Training Command in Nutekpor-Sogakope, Ghana, May 8, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic Constructionman Vincent Pay)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 03:48
|Photo ID:
|8433727
|VIRIN:
|240508-N-PH765-1004
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|NUTEKPOR-SOGAKOPE, GH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 11 in Ghana [Image 4 of 4], by SN Vincent Pay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
