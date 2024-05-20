Operations at the Port of Larnaca, Cyprus

Port crewmembers download a container of humanitarian aid donation from the Motor Vessel Tony Stark at the Port of Larnaca, Cyprus in support of Operation NEPTUNE SOLACE, the Department of Defense operation to establish a temporary pier to deliver humanitarian assistance from the sea into Gaza, May 19, 2024. The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development is committed to working with multinational partners and humanitarian organizations to support the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gecyca Martin)

