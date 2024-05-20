Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operations at the Port of Larnaca, Cyprus [Image 3 of 8]

    Operations at the Port of Larnaca, Cyprus

    LARNACA, CYPRUS

    05.24.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    A Logistics Support Vessel loaded with pallets of humanitarian aid from the World Food Program is underway at the Port of Larnaca, Cyprus in support of Operation NEPTUNE SOLACE, the Department of Defense operation to establish a temporary pier to deliver humanitarian assistance from the sea into Gaza, May 19, 2024. The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development is committed to working with multinational partners and humanitarian organizations to support the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gecyca Martin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 03:27
    Photo ID: 8433678
    VIRIN: 240519-A-QF300-2752
    Resolution: 468x263
    Size: 24.34 KB
    Location: LARNACA, CY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations at the Port of Larnaca, Cyprus [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operations at the Port of Larnaca, Cyprus
    Operations at the Port of Larnaca, Cyprus
    Operations at the Port of Larnaca, Cyprus
    Operations at the Port of Larnaca, Cyprus
    Operations at the Port of Larnaca, Cyprus
    Operations at the Port of Larnaca, Cyprus
    Operations at the Port of Larnaca, Cyprus
    Operations at the Port of Larnaca, Cyprus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    Humanitarian Aid
    ARCENT
    364th ESC
    CENTCOM_JLOTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT