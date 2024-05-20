240516-N-CV021-1040 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 16, 2024) Electrician’s Mate Fireman Joel Ramirez-Carlo, from Port Chester, New York, makes a report to the central control station during an engineering training team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the North Pacific Ocean, May 16. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.27.2024 23:45 Photo ID: 8433500 VIRIN: 240516-N-CV021-1040 Resolution: 6389x4259 Size: 2.96 MB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: PORT CHESTER, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct engineering training team drills in the North Pacific Ocean [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.