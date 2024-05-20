Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan

240514-N-CV021-1035 OKINAWA, JAPAN (May 14, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) fake out all lines on the ship’s fo’c’sle during a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan, May 14. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

