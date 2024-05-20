Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan [Image 1 of 6]

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan

    OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240514-N-CV021-1002 OKINAWA, JAPAN (May 14, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) take down the quarterdeck during a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan, May 14. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    DESRON 15
    USS Howard
    DDG 83
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

