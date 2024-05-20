Annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 27, 2024 at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery from 10 a.m.-11a.m. Together we will honor our brave men and women who served and died in defense of our country.

Memorial Day isn’t just another Monday. It’s a day set aside from all the others—for reflection and remembrance.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.27.2024 22:50 Photo ID: 8433415 VIRIN: 240527-D-IY114-3014 Resolution: 5941x3762 Size: 1.98 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Hawai’i Honors Fallen at Schofield Barracks Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Robert Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.