Annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 27, 2024 at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery from 10 a.m.-11a.m. Together we will honor our brave men and women who served and died in defense of our country.
Memorial Day isn’t just another Monday. It’s a day set aside from all the others—for reflection and remembrance.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 22:50
|Photo ID:
|8433415
|VIRIN:
|240527-D-IY114-3014
|Resolution:
|5941x3762
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Hawai’i Honors Fallen at Schofield Barracks Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Robert Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Hawai’i Honors Fallen at Schofield Barracks Memorial Day Ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT