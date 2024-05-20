Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Hawai’i Honors Fallen at Schofield Barracks Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 2 of 13]

    U.S. Army Hawai’i Honors Fallen at Schofield Barracks Memorial Day Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Robert Haynes 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    Annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 27, 2024 at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery from 10 a.m.-11a.m. Together we will honor our brave men and women who served and died in defense of our country.
    Memorial Day isn’t just another Monday. It’s a day set aside from all the others—for reflection and remembrance.

    U.S. Army Hawai'i Honors Fallen at Schofield Barracks Memorial Day Ceremony

