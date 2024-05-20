Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a general quarters drill in the South China Sea

240511-N-CV021-1148 SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 11, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) put up shoring during a general quarters drill in the South China Sea, May 11. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

