Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a general quarters drill in the South China Sea [Image 9 of 9]

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a general quarters drill in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240511-N-CV021-1148 SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 11, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) put up shoring during a general quarters drill in the South China Sea, May 11. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 22:51
    Photo ID: 8433413
    VIRIN: 240511-N-CV021-1148
    Resolution: 6533x4355
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a general quarters drill in the South China Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a medical emergency drill in the combat information center in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a medical emergency drill on the mess decks in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a medical emergency drill in front of the ship's store in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a medical emergency drill in the central control station in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a general quarters drill in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a medical emergency drill in the central control station in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a general quarters drill in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a general quarters drill in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a general quarters drill in the South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS Howard
    DDG 83
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT