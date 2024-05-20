Coast Guard members attend closing bell at New York Stock Exchange for Fleet Week 2024 [Image 4 of 4]
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES
05.24.2024
Coast Guard members pose for a group photo on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 24, 2024, in Manhattan. Coast Guard personnel were invited to attend the closing bell at the NYSE with Blue Star Families and Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) for Fleet Week New York 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 18:23
|Photo ID:
|8433225
|VIRIN:
|240524-G-PJ308-1300
|Resolution:
|7698x5079
|Size:
|8.77 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
