    Coast Guard members attend closing bell at New York Stock Exchange for Fleet Week 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard members attend closing bell at New York Stock Exchange for Fleet Week 2024

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard members attend a function at the New York Stock Exchange, May 24, 2024, in Manhattan. Coast Guard personnel were invited to the closing bell at the NYSE with Blue Star Families and Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) for Fleet Week New York 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    USCG
    Blue Star Families
    New York Stock Exchange
    Closing Bell
    Coast Guard
    Nextdoor

