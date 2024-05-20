Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Conducts Vertical Replenishment with Atlántico

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A Brazilian navy S-70B Seahawk picks up supplies from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a vertical replenishment evolution with multipurpose helicopter carrier Atlántico (A140) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 27, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 18:30
    Photo ID: 8433205
    VIRIN: 240527-N-VX022-1018
    Resolution: 7962x5311
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    CVN73
    Southern Seas
    Brazilian Navy
    S-70B Seahawk
    USSGW
    Atlantico

