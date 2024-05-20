George Washington Conducts Vertical Replenishment with Atlántico

A Brazilian navy S-70B Seahawk picks up supplies from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a vertical replenishment evolution with multipurpose helicopter carrier Atlántico (A140) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 27, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

