Orcutt Memorial Day 2024

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Jewell, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, pays respects with other attendees to the raising of the American flag during a Memorial Day ceremony in Orcutt, Calif., May 27, 2024. Leadership from Team Vandenberg joined community members in Memorial Day ceremonies across Lompoc, Santa Maria, Solvang, Guadalupe, and Santa Barbara. Together, they honored the fallen heroes who gave their lives in the ultimate act of service and defense of our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

