    Orcutt Memorial Day 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    Orcutt Memorial Day 2024

    ORCUTT, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Jewell, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, pays respects with other attendees to the raising of the American flag during a Memorial Day ceremony in Orcutt, Calif., May 27, 2024. Leadership from Team Vandenberg joined community members in Memorial Day ceremonies across Lompoc, Santa Maria, Solvang, Guadalupe, and Santa Barbara. Together, they honored the fallen heroes who gave their lives in the ultimate act of service and defense of our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orcutt Memorial Day 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    Orcutt

