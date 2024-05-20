An American Legion Post 534 member plays the bugle at the closing of a Memorial Day ceremony in Orcutt, Calif., May 27, 2024. Vandenberg leadership gave their support in nearby communities to honor the fallen military members who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service and defense of our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 17:48
|Photo ID:
|8433194
|VIRIN:
|240527-X-VJ291-1052
|Resolution:
|6032x4309
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|ORCUTT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Orcutt Memorial Day 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
