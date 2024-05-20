Orcutt Memorial Day 2024

An American Legion Post 534 member plays the bugle at the closing of a Memorial Day ceremony in Orcutt, Calif., May 27, 2024. Vandenberg leadership gave their support in nearby communities to honor the fallen military members who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service and defense of our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

