    Orcutt Memorial Day 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    Orcutt Memorial Day 2024

    ORCUTT, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    An American Legion Post 534 member plays the bugle at the closing of a Memorial Day ceremony in Orcutt, Calif., May 27, 2024. Vandenberg leadership gave their support in nearby communities to honor the fallen military members who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service and defense of our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    Orcutt

