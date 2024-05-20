Solvang Memorial Day 2024

Symbolic wreath placed for the American Legion Salute at the Solvang Memorial Day Pre-Ceremony at Solvang, Calif. May 27, 2024. Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, commemorates the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

