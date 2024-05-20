Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Solvang Memorial Day 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    Solvang Memorial Day 2024

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Edward Jorgensen, a WWII veteran, and his daughter Marta Jorgensen listen intently during Col. Bryan Titus Memorial Day speech at Solvang, Calif. May 27, 2024. Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, commemorates the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 17:41
    Photo ID: 8433179
    VIRIN: 240527-X-BS524-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.4 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Solvang Memorial Day 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    USAF
    USSF
    SLD30

