Santa Maria Memorial Day 2024

A member of a firing party shoots their rifle during a Memorial Day ceremony in Santa Maria, Calif., May 27, 2024.The firing of three volleys and the playing of Taps were performed to pay tribute to the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service and defense of our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

Date Taken: 05.27.2024
Location: SANTA MARIA, CA, US