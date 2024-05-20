Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa Maria Memorial Day 2024

    SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A man reads a gravestone at the Santa Maria Memorial District prior to a Memorial Day event on May 27, 2024. U.S. Team Vandenberg leadership participated in Memorial Day ceremonies alongside community members in Lompoc, Santa Maria, Solvang, Guadalupe and Santa Barbara. Collectively they paid tribute to the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service and defense of our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa Maria Memorial Day 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Remembrance
    Memorial Day
    VSFB

