Students from the FFA prepare to place a wreath during a Memorial Day ceremony in Santa Maria, Calif., May 27, 2024. Members of the Santa Maria community collectively paid tribute to the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service and defense of our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 16:28
|Photo ID:
|8433081
|VIRIN:
|240527-X-HB409-1006
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|SANTA MARIA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Santa Maria Memorial Day 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT