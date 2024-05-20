An M2A2 Howitzer with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division fires every minute, on the minute during the 21-Gun Salute on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 27, 2024. The 21-Minute Gun Salute, held in honor of Memorial Day in accordance with Naval Regulations, is a brief ceremony during which guns are discharged 21 times at one-minute intervals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.27.2024 15:15 Photo ID: 8432924 VIRIN: 240527-M-LW008-1061 Resolution: 7038x3959 Size: 2.56 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Memorial Day 21-Gun Salute [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.