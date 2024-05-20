Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Memorial Day 21-Gun Salute [Image 3 of 5]

    2024 Memorial Day 21-Gun Salute

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Edward Ballard, left, a Wilmington, North Carolina native and artillery unit leader, and 1st Lt. Jonathan Lee, right, a Bowie, Maryland native and Headquarters Battery executive officer wait to give the preparatory command for a 21-Gun Salute on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 27, 2024. The 21-Minute Gun Salute, held in honor of Memorial Day in accordance with Naval Regulations, is a brief ceremony during which guns are discharged 21 times at one-minute intervals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    This work, 2024 Memorial Day 21-Gun Salute [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor
    Remember
    2DMARDIV
    TheFollowMeDivision

