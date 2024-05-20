Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Memorial Day 21-Gun Salute [Image 1 of 5]

    2024 Memorial Day 21-Gun Salute

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Calvert Worth Jr., commanding general of 2d Marine Division speaks with Marines from 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division before the 21-Gun Salute on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 27, 2024. The 21-Minute Gun Salute, held in honor of Memorial Day in accordance with Naval Regulations, is a brief ceremony during which guns are discharged 21 times at one-minute intervals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 15:15
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Honor
    Remember
    2DMARDIV
    TheFollowMeDivision

