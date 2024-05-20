Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailors Test Flight Deck Firehoses [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Tripoli Sailors Test Flight Deck Firehoses

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman James Peer 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Sailors aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) hydro-test fueling hoses on May 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 14:54
    Photo ID: 8432913
    VIRIN: 240523-N-KX492-1008
    Resolution: 5133x3422
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Test Flight Deck Firehoses [Image 2 of 2], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli
    amphibious assault-carrier

