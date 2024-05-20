Sailors aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) hydro-test fueling hoses on May 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.27.2024 14:54 Photo ID: 8432911 VIRIN: 240523-N-KX492-1007 Resolution: 3972x2648 Size: 2.39 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Test Flight Deck Firehoses [Image 2 of 2], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.