Ernie Cowart, the director of the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, thanks guests for attending the Memorial Day ceremony in Glennville, Georgia, May 27, 2024. The U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division supported the Memorial Day Ceremony. Memorial Day is a day of national awareness and solemn reverence to honor the men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 14:38
|Photo ID:
|8432883
|VIRIN:
|240525-A-FW799-1006
|Resolution:
|5995x3997
|Size:
|13.69 MB
|Location:
|GLENNVILLE, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Provider Soldiers support community Memorial Day event [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT